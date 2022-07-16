Robert Lee Johnson, age 72, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Heartford House in Owensboro, Kentucky.
He was born on March 15, 1950 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late James Robert and Ersie Riggs Johnson.
He is survived by his daughters, Misty Roof (Rodney) and Leah Elkins, both of Falls of Rough.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Sue Johnson.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Lone Star Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.