Robert Louis “Bob” Pence, age 80, of Big Clifty, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, at his home.
He was born on June 28, 1942, in Grayson County Kentucky, the son of the late Wilbur Pence, Sr. and Clara Belle Watkins Moore.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Pence, of Big Clifty, and one son, James R. (Karen) Pence, of Virginia.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Delores Hart Pence; his stepmother, Lena Bell Pence; and his stepfather, Charles Moore.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. (CDT) Friday, June 9, 2023 at Rogers Funeral Home in Clarkson with Bro. Tim Dennis officiating. Burial followed in the New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CDT) Thursday and after 9 a.m. (CDT), Friday at the funeral home.
