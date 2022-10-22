Robert Max “Bob” Vincent, age 74, of Clarkson, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville.
He was born Sept. 19, 1948, in Clarkson, to the late Sarah Elizabeth Vincent.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob is survived by his wife, Caroline Hoover Vincent, and a son, Nick Vincent (Stacy Pennington-Vincent).
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Arland Benningfield officiating. Burial will follow in the Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and will also be held after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
