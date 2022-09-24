Robert Shaw “Bobby,” age 59, of Caneyville, passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at St. Claire Healthcare in Morehead, Kentucky.
He was born on Nov. 1, 1962 in Jefferson County, Kentucky, the son of the late James Robert Shaw and his mother, Martha Jane Ingram Shaw, who survives.
He is survived by his daughter, Shae Neighbors (Travis); son, James “Jay” Shaw; and mother, Martha Jane Ingram Shaw.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Robert Shaw.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. David Brown officiating. Burial was in the Deweese Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Wednesday until time of services.
