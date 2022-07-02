Robert Wiley Aldridge, 56, of Hudson, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Lena Dennis Aldridge, and three sons, Spencer Aldridge, Shaun Aldridge (Jay) and Joshua Aldridge (Piper).
The funeral was Saturday, June 25, at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Billie Laslie and Bro. Josh Milburne officiating. Burial followed in the Madrid Church Cemetery.
(0) comments
