Roger Dale Burden, age 50, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on May 16, 1972 in Grayson County, the son of the late Kenneth and Rita Lindsey Burden.
He is survived by his spouse, Sandy Sutton Burden, and sons, Sable Burden (Alex), of Louisville, and Christopher Burden, of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Mount Olive Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
