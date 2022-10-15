Roger Joe Lindsey, age 61, of Millwood, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield.
He was born on May 2, 1961 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Walter and Daisy Duggins Lindsey.
He is survived by his wife, Christie White Lindsey; a son, Christopher Stephen Lindsey, of Leitchfield; and a daughter, Morgan Elizabeth Lindsey Trask (Samuel).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Thomas Pendergest officiating. Burial was in the Kefauver Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
