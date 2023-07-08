Rolling Stone Rodeo Company is headed to the Grayson County Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 15.
In existence since 2010 and based in Germantown, Ohio, Rolling Stone Rodeo delivers performances in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Admission to Rolling Stone Rodeo’s event at Grayson County Fairgrounds will be $15 per person. Children ages five and under will be admitted free.
Tickets are currently available on the Grayson County Fairgrounds Facebook Page.
In addition, tickets will be sold at the gate. Only cash will be accepted when making a ticket purchase at the gate.
Kids’ activities will begin at 6 p.m.
The event will start at 7:30 p.m.
