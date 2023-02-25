Ronald “Ron” Andrew Duford, age 72, of Glendale, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at University of Louisville Hospital.
He was born on May 25, 1950 in Concord, New Hampshire, the son of the late Andrew and Champagne Duford.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patricia “Pat” Coleman Duford, of Glendale, and three sons, Eric Duford (Tonika), of Glendale, Aaron “Joe” Duford, of Central City, and Brian Duford, also of Glendale.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at Potter’s Hope. Bro. Wayne Clemons will be officiating. Burial will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be at Potter’s Hope from 10 a.m. Monday until time of services.
