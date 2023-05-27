Rondell Priddy, 80, of Lindseyville, formerly of Leitchfield, passed away peacefully with family by his side at 7:36 p.m. May 20, 2023 at his home.
The Edmonson County native was an electrician for GM Corvette Assembly and a U.S Army veteran. He was a son of the late Myrl Priddy and Mavis Elmore Priddy and the husband of the late Frances Elizabeth Priddy. He was preceded in death by three children, Steven Priddy, Robin Priddy and Stephanie Roy; and a grandson, Jason Priddy.
Visitation services took place from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday at Gravil Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors was held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Otter Gap Cemetery.
Surviving are his wife, Vicki Neal Priddy; three daughters, Shaun Mertz (Shawn), of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Patricia Duncan, of California, and Megan Vincent (Brandon), of Brownsville; a son, Chris Rutledge (Donnita), of Leitchfield; a sister, Wanda Layne, of Springfield, Ohio; 19 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
