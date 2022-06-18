Ronnie Portman, age 64, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Owensboro Twin Lakes in Leitchfield. He was born Nov. 1, 1957, in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Irvin Portman and Margie Dennis Portman Hazelwood.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Portman, and three children, Dennis Ray Portman (Cheyenne), Chris Grabowski and Chasity Harman; and his mother, Margie Dennis Portman Hazelwood.
He was preceded in death by his father and his step-father, Charles (Sack) Hazelwood.
Visitation was held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with cremation following.
