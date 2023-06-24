Rosa Catherine Lampton Dupin, age 95, of Big Clifty, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Grayson Manor Nursing and Rehab.
She was born May 1, 1928, in Grayson County, to the late Jasper Lee and Lydia Jane Clark Lampton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Howard Dupin.
She is survived by one son, Roger Dale Dupin (Wanda), of Big Clifty, and one daughter, Lisa Wilson (Jerry), of Clarkson.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. (CDT) Friday, June 23, 2023 at Rogers Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Wilson officiating. Burial followed in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Big Clifty.
Visitation was from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
