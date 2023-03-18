Rose Horton Howard, age 80, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, went to her eternal home in Heaven on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 24, 1942 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Macy and Ora Strange Horton.
She is survived by her five daughters, Vivian (Lee) Sparks, Cricket (Mike) Thompson, both of Leitchfield, Lola (Jeff) Williams, Missie Harris (Crissie Rafferty), both of Louisville, and Shannion (Billy) Lashley, of Caneyville.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Donnie Lewis officiating. Burial was in the Mt. Gilead Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
