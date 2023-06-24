Rosie Thompson, age 70, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehab.
She was born Sept. 7, 1952, in Leitchfield, to the late Ralph and Margie Key Lashley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert “Frog” Thompson, and one son, Robert Lavine Thompson.
Rosie is survived by a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Gordon, of Leitchfield.
A Graveside service was held at 1 p.m. (CDT) Friday, June 23, 2023 at South Union Cemetery in Sunfish, Kentucky.
