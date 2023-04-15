Roy “June” Mudd Jr., age 89, of Caneyville, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Grayson Nursing & Rehab in Leitchfield. He was born on Aug. 3, 1933, in Caneyville, the son of the late Roy, Sr. and Mertie Elder Mudd.
Left to honor June’s memory are his three sons, Larry Mudd (Paula), Ricky Mudd (Karen) and Joey Mudd (Deanna).
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Jeanette Staples Mudd, and one son, Ronnie Mudd.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Pleasant Union United Baptist Church with Bro. J. H. Manion and Bro. Jerry Weedman officiating. Burial was in Wilson Cemetery. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and again from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Caneyville Memorial Chapel.
