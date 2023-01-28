Roy Smith, age 69, of Clarkson, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville.
He was born Aug. 16, 1953, in Monterey, Tennessee, to the late Paul Smith, Jr. and Nora Lee Hood Smith.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Roy is survived by his wife, Carol Elliott Smith, and two daughters, Tonya Cockerel (John), of Leitchfield, and Tammy Oldham (Trenton), of Upton.
Funeral services were held at 12 Noon Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at Broadford Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Terry Day officiating. Burial followed in the Broadford Cemetery.
Visitation was from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
