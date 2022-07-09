Roy Thomas Beauchamp, age 87, of Big Clifty, formerly of Breckinridge County, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield. He was born on March 10, 1935 in Hardinsburg, Kentucky the son of the late A. P. and Mary Lee Beauchamp.
Left to honor Roy’s memory, are his wife of 27 years, Darlene Beauchamp, of Big Clifty; three children, Gary Beauchamp, of Leitchfield, Janet Skees, of Big Clifty, and Nancy Sims, of Leitchfield; and one step-daughter, Cammy Rochelle Lindsey, of Clarkson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and again from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel with cremation following.
