Ruby Morene Pounds, age 97, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
She was born on July 14, 1925 in Dostop, Kentucky, the daughter of the late James R. and Alie House Wilkins.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Higginbotham, Garry Pounds (Gale), & James Pounds (Genie).
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Pounds; a daughter, Linda McConnell; and a step-son Larry Pounds.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. (central time) Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in the Layman Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. (central time) Saturday until time of services.
