Ruby Webb Kinser, age 95, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born on May 12, 1927 in Butler County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Bill Webb and Audrey Ray Webb.
She owned and operated Ruby’s Beauty Shop for over 40 years. She was a member of Leitchfield First Baptist Church and of Eastern Star.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H.L. Kinser; her son, Danny Kinser; and three sisters, Helen Tomes, Edith Blair and Novella Love.
She is survived by her daughter, Pam Kinser, and her son, Henry Kinser (Jane); three grandchildren, Angela Kinser (Daniel Armstrong), Matthew Kinser (Denise) and Jason Kinser (Andrea); and five great-grandchildren, Simone Kinser, Adele Kinser, Quinton Kinser and Riley Mayberry.
Graveside services were at 11 a.m. CST Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Walnut Hill Cemetery in Leitchfield with Bro. George Smith officiating.
