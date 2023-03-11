From 1953 to 1964, Nikita Khrushchev served as the First Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. I was born in 1954. When I was a kid, the name “Khrushchev” was always in the news; I heard it as often as Kennedy or Nixon — and never in a good way.
History has treated Khrushchev rather kindly, focusing on his progressive policies and achievements — his denunciation of Joseph Stalin’s crimes, his support for the early Soviet space program, and moderate reforms in domestic policy. Khrushchev’s 13-day tour of the US in 1959 was regarded as a diplomatic success by both the US and the USSR.
My memories of Khrushchev, however, are entirely negative, beginning with the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, (when I was 8). Already Khrushchev had adopted a policy of reducing its conventional weapons and the size of its armed forces, relying instead on nuclear weapons, thereby escalating the nuclear arms race.
On October 22, 1962, President John F. Kennedy appeared on nationwide TV and informed the American public that the Soviets planned to install medium-range nuclear missiles in Cuba, just 90 miles from US soil. Kennedy announced a blockade of Cuba, and the Soviets feared an all-out US invasion of Cuba. In less than a week, Khrushchev decided to withdraw the missiles. The US publicly promised not to invade Cuba, and privately promised to withdraw NATO missiles from Turkey. Further negotiations helped to reduce Cold War tensions — especially the threat of a US/Soviet nuclear war.
Hardliners in the Kremlin were displeased with the debacle in Cuba and the subsequent softening of the Soviets’ military stance. In 1964, the Soviet leadership replaced Khrushchev with Leonid Brezhnev.
Brezhnev served as the Soviet leader from 1964 to 1982. Reversing the trend toward cultural freedoms that began under Khrushchev, he created a harsh and suppressive authoritarian regime. The KGB infiltrated and eliminated any and all political opposition.
Brezhnev openly promoted a policy of détente — the relaxation of political tensions with the US through diplomacy. However, he was committed to making the Soviet military as strong as the US military. Between 1965 and 1970, Soviet defense spending increased by 40%.
Brezhnev supported the communists in Vietnam from 1965 until 1975, when the war ended. During those 10 years, the Soviets shipped $450 million worth of arms annually to the communists in North Vietnam.
In 1979, Brezhnev authorized the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. President Jimmy Carter called it “the most serious danger to peace since 1945.” Grain shipments from the US to the Soviet Union were stopped. The US boycotted the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow (and the USSR boycotted the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles).
After 18 years in office, Brezhnev died in 1982. Yuri Andropov succeeded him as General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union until his death in February 1984. During Andropov’s brief 15-month tenure, the Cold War intensified and the Soviet economy worsened.
On September 1, 1983, Soviet fighters shot down Korean Air Lines Flight 007. It carried 269 people, including US congressman Larry McDonald. President Reagan called it a “massacre” and declared that the Soviets had turned “against the world and the moral precepts which guide human relations....”
In February 1984, Konstantin Chernenko succeeded Andropov as General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. Chernenko led the Soviet Union for just 13 months. He died in March 1985.
Mikhail Gorbachev served as the eighth and final leader of the Soviet Union from 1985 until the Soviet collapse in 1991. Gorbachev withdrew Soviet troops from Afghanistan, agreed to nuclear weapons limits and treaties, and allowed the fall of Marxist-Leninist governments in eastern and central Europe, enabling the reunification of Germany. For his role in ending the Cold War, Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
The collapse of the Soviet Union caused great domestic strife and economic turmoil. After barely avoiding a coup, Gorbachev resigned.
In 1991, Boris Yeltsin was elected president of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR). Yeltsin helped to implement the formal dissolution of the Soviet Union in December 1991. When the Soviet Union ended, the RSFSR became the Russian Federation. Yeltsin served as president during that transition. He was reelected in 1996 in an election which was undoubtedly corrupt.
Yeltsin created a capitalist market economy, and that created economic chaos. During the chaos, a handful of oligarchs seized most of the national property and wealth. In 1993, after trying to abolish the Russian parliament, Yeltsin introduced a new constitution which greatly expanded his powers as president.
Yeltsin created better relations with Europe and signed arms control agreements with the United States. He appointed Vladimir Putin to serve as prime minister, and then resigned in 1999. When Yeltsin resigned, Putin became Acting President of Russia. In 2000, Putin was elected to his first term as president.
Putin was reelected in 2004. At that time, he was constitutionally limited to two consecutive terms as president. So, Putin served as prime minister from 2008 to 2012 under Dmitry Medvedev. Putin was reelected twice more in dishonest and corrupt elections. In April 2021, he signed into law a constitutional amendment that would potentially let him serve as president until 2036.
In February 2014, Russia invaded and then annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine. Ukraine and other countries condemned the annexation. The United Nations General Assembly also rejected the annexation, adopting a resolution affirming and supporting the “territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”
In February 2022, Putin launched a “special military operation” seeking the “demilitarization” and “denazification” of Ukraine. Putin tried to justify the invasion by falsely claiming that neo-Nazis governed Ukraine and persecuted the ethnic Russian minority.
The United Nations General Assembly condemned the invasion and demanded a complete withdrawal of Russian forces. The International Court of Justice ordered Russia to suspend its military operations, and the Council of Europe expelled Russia. Many countries, including the US, have imposed strict sanctions on Russia.
Russian armed forces are committing war crimes in Ukraine by deliberately attacking civilian targets and using cluster munitions, bombs, missiles, heavy artillery shells and multiple launch rockets in densely populated areas. Thousands of civilian casualties have been confirmed by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.
Putin, a former lieutenant colonel in the KGB, has been widely accused of murdering his rivals and critics. Dozens of people with ties to Putin and the Russian government have died in violent and suspicious circumstances.
For example, Russian oligarch Pavel Antov supposedly fell from a hotel window on Christmas Day, 2022, after criticizing Putin’s war with Ukraine.
Lukoil chairman Ravil Maganov also fell from a window after criticizing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A statement from Lukoil said that the 67-year-old died “following serious illness.”
Boris Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister of Russia, accused Putin of widespread corruption. Nemtsov was shot four times in the back a stone’s throw from the Kremlin.
The list goes on and on—
The US and our allies are now fighting a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine — just as we did in Vietnam and elsewhere. Sadly, there seems no end to Russian malice and aggression.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.