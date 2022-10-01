Ryan Matthew Grant, age 38, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on April 12, 1984 in Grayson County, Kentucky the son of Joseph R. and Kathy Williams Grant.
He worked as a teacher and often helped Raye’s Flowers by using his exceptional talent for working with fresh and silk flowers making arrangements. Ryan also had a love of cooking and was a skilled decorator, with many people asking him to help decorate their homes, especially for his favorite holiday — Christmas. He was a member of the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church and also attended Crosspoint.
He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Kathy Grant, of Clarkson; a brother, Jody “Tubby” Grant, of Leitchfield; a nephew, Coltyn Grant, of Leitchfield; four aunts, Vicki Wiliams, Linda Williams, Frances Malone & Linda Williams; three uncles, Jimmy and Steve Williams & James Dale Grant; a maternal grandmother, Lorene Williams; and a very special cousin, Kim Miller.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jesse Williams, and his paternal grandparents, Richard A. and Rosetta M. Grant.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Jody Grant and Father Brandon Williams officiating. Burial was in the Little Flock Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
