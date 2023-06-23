Grayson County anglers Braeden Sadler and Hunter Williams teamed up to win the Willoughby Drywall Invitational, a tournament held in mid-June.
Together, Sadler and Williams reeled in 14.70 pounds.
Karter Willoughby and Mason Salmon placed second for Grayson County, catching 12.59 pounds in the tournament.
Finishing third for the Cougars, Hayden Hodges and Noah Dennis reeled in 9.98 pounds.
Hodges hauled in the Big Fish Award with a single catch that weighed 4.54 pounds.
Grayson County’s points standings three weeks into its latest season are as follows:
1. Braeden Sadler, Hunter Williams — 275
2. Karter Willoughby, Mason Salmon — 270
3. Owen Meredith, Canon O’Neal — 235
3. Jackson Polston, Wyatt Robinson — 235
5. Caden Johnson, Kyler Wilson — 220
6. Jaron Nudget, Jeremiah Newton — 215
7. Jackson Weedman, Isaiah Cooley — 210
8. Noah Dennis, Hayden Hodges — 190
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.