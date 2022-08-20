Leach, Samuel Donald, born Dec. 28, 1936 in Clarkson, Kentucky died July 28, 2022 in Campbell, Missouri, formerly of Hermann, Missouri and Conroe, Texas.
He was the son of Samuel Leslie Leach (1914-2003) and Helen Lewis Purcell (1918-2013). He was predeceased by spouse Nancy Blair Smith (1937-2001); spouse Linda Roberts Leach (1943-2020); daughters Amanda Leach (Gillock) and Laurel Leach (Deslatte), and son Christopher Leach. He is survived by brother Charles A. Leach, son Alexander Leach, and daughters Helen Leach (Watson), Jennifer Leach (Constable), and Mary Candace Leach (Martin); and 18 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and cousins.
The family wants to thank grandson William Constable for caring for his grandfather. Sam proudly served in the US Navy for 11 years. During the late 1970s, Sam worked for Honeywell, Inc. and helped install the software systems that operated the original Alaska Pipeline. He later managed the computer system for the Houston Post and owned a computer repair company in Conroe, Texas.
Sam will be interred at a later date in the Clarkson Cemetery with full Military Honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.