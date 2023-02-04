Samuel Walton Morris II, age 72, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at Owensboro Health in Owensboro, Kentucky.
He was born on Aug. 13, 1950 in Guthrie, Kentucky, the son of the late Johnnie Wallace and Ethel Mae Warren Morris.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Alfredia Watkins Morris, and a son, Samuel Walton Morris III (Sandy), of Clarkson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 10 a.m. CST on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Arland Benningfield officiating. Burial was in Highlands Memory Gardens in Mount Washington, Kentucky.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. CST Wednesday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.