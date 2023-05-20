KET has announced the winners of the 2023 Young Writers Contest, and among them was Addie Sanders, of Leitchfield.
The annual contest encourages creative expression and literacy development by inviting students in grades Pre-K through high school to submit original graphic novels, illustrated stories, poetry and short stories.
Sanders, a Grayson County Middle School student, won third place in the Middle Grades division of Poetry.
For this year’s contest, KET received 2,457 submissions from students across Kentucky—more than double the number of entries from a year before.
For this year's contest, KET received 2,457 submissions from students across Kentucky—more than double the number of entries from a year before.
