Sandra Kaye Wilson, age 77, of Clarkson, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 at her home.
She was born Nov. 5, 1945, in Louisville, Kentucky to the late, Oren and Ruby Patterson Williams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Wilson.
She is survived by one son, Craig (Beverly) Wilson.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. (CDT) Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Rogers Funeral Home with Bro. Art Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow in Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
