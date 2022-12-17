It’s the most wonderful time of the year! It’s also the worst time to spread viruses such as the Flu, COVID-19, and RSV. No one wants to be sick around the holidays.
Talk about a Buh HumBUG! Here are some steps we can all take to make sure that we don’t have to trade
in a trip from Santa
with a trip from our doctor.
- Get vaccinated.
- Wash your hands using warm water and soap. Use hand sanitizer, but do not supplement hand washing with such products.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes.
- If you are sick, stay away from other people. Reschedule holiday gatherings until the virus has passed.
- If you’re hosting a holiday gathering, make sure that you tell those attending upfront to please stay home if they are sick.
- Clean and sanitize.
Remember that the flu and COVID are easily confused with one another.
Furthermore, sneezing and coughing can be more serious than seasonal allergies.
It’s best to get tested to be sure — and to visit a provider
prior to gathering with loved ones if you display any of these symptoms.
Merry Christmas and
Happy New Year from the Grayson County Health Department.
