The schedule for the 2023 Cougar Tennis Camp is set.
The schedule will be as follows: Cougar Tennis Camp 1 — June 12-15; Cougar Tennis Camp 2 — June 19-22; Cougar Tennis Camp 3 — July 10-13.
Junior clinics are available during the day. In addition, private lessons are available. On-site registration will be offered for each camp.
For more information, email Larry and Sue Kline at larrykline@aol.com.
