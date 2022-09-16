Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky presented checks over the weekend totaling $10,000 to four Grayson County elementary schools to secure new physical education and sports equipment for their students.
H.W. Wilkey, Oran P. Lawler, Clarkson, and Caneyville elementary schools received $2,500 each as part of Anthem Medicaid’s campaign to promote physical activity and healthier lifestyles for children across the Commonwealth.
The donations seek to help reverse a trend of inactivity and related health concerns among youth across Kentucky and the nation, according to a press release, which states that, per a 2022 report by Kentucky Youth Advocates, the state ranks 38th in the nation in child health.
In addition, less than a quarter of children in the U.S. ages 6 to 17 get the recommended 60 minutes of daily physical activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The checks were presented during Elementary Movie Night, a free family event featuring activities, Cook Ranch shaved ice, giveaways, games, and a viewing of Disney’s Encanto.
“We are so grateful to Anthem Medicaid for this contribution to the health of our students,” said Grayson County Schools Superintendent Doug Robinson. “This is a wonderful opportunity to give more and do more to help our kids grow, while they have fun at the same time. Healthy and fit kids learn better, and fitness activities build social and emotional skills. The habits they learn now are building blocks for a healthier and happier life, both now and in the future.”
Local leaders touted the donations for their potential impact on the health of Grayson County’s youngest residents.
“Regular physical activity is one of the most important aspects to our overall health,” said state Sen. Steve Meredith. “And it starts with our young people. My primary motivator is to build a better Kentucky for the next generation by examining ways to improve health outcomes and protect and serve our most vulnerable citizens. This exciting partnership between Anthem Medicaid and Grayson County Schools is certainly one way to do that, and I stand with them in continuing our collective efforts to guarantee that more students across the Commonwealth have access to resources and equipment that allow them to lead healthy, successful lives.”
“Participating in sports and regular physical activity isn’t just for fun. It can help children and adolescents improve cardiorespiratory fitness, build strong bones and muscles, control weight, reduce anxiety and depression, and improve cognitive performance and classroom behavior,” said state Rep. Samara Heavrin. “Anthem Medicaid’s donation will pay dividends for some of my youngest constituents for years to come.”
“It is vitally important that we instill healthy habits in our children that they can carry throughout their lives,” said Leon Lamoreaux, Anthem Medicaid President in Kentucky. “Sports not only improve health outcomes in our youth, but expose them to essential life skills, like teamwork, resilience, and communication. As part of our ongoing commitment to the whole health of the communities we serve, we are proud to partner with Grayson County elementary schools to foster an environment that encourages children to be active, healthy, and happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.