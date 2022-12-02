Grayson County Schools has released its online survey for community members to vote on their preferred calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.
The survey includes three options, the primary differences of which are the starting and ending dates for the school year, as well as the dates for each of the school year’s breaks.
Option A would make students’ first day of school Aug. 9, 2023; Fall Break Oct. 2-6; Thanksgiving Break Nov. 22-24; Christmas Break Dec. 18-Jan. 1; Spring Break April 1-8; and students’ last day of school May 23, 2024.
Option B would make students’ first day of school Aug. 9, 2023; Fall Break Oct. 2-6; Thanksgiving Break Nov. 22-24; Christmas Break Dec. 20-Jan. 3; Spring Break April 1-8; and students’ last day of school May 23, 2024.
And Option C would make students’ first day of school Aug. 2; Fall Break Oct. 2-6; Thanksgiving Break Nov. 22-24; Christmas Break Dec. 21-Jan. 5; Spring Break April 1-8; and students’ last day of school May 16, 2024.
“The calendar survey is a great opportunity for families to share feedback on the calendar that they prefer,” school officials said in a statement. “We encourage everyone to take the survey before we present a recommendation to the board in January.”
Officials said almost 1,100 survey responses had been received in the first two days, and the final day to respond will be Friday, Dec. 16.
To vote in Grayson County Schools’ calendar survey, visit the district website, graysoncountyschools.com.
