The Grayson County School Board received the results of the 2023-2024 school year calendar survey at its January meeting.
The survey included three options, the primary differences of which are the starting and ending dates for the school year, as well as the dates for each of the school year’s breaks.
Grayson County Schools Director of Pupil Personnel Josh Baldwin presented the three options during the meeting, held last Thursday, as well as the results of the survey, which, he said, received 1,534 responses.
Option A would make students’ first day of school Aug. 9, 2023; Fall Break Oct. 2-6; Thanksgiving Break Nov. 22-24; Christmas Break Dec. 18-Jan. 1; Spring Break April 1-8; and students’ last day of school May 23, 2024.
Option B would make students’ first day of school Aug. 9, 2023; Fall Break Oct. 2-6; Thanksgiving Break Nov. 22-24; Christmas Break Dec. 20-Jan. 3; Spring Break April 1-8; and students’ last day of school May 23, 2024.
And Option C would make students’ first day of school Aug. 2; Fall Break Oct. 2-6; Thanksgiving Break Nov. 22-24; Christmas Break Dec. 21-Jan. 5; Spring Break April 1-8; and students’ last day of school May 16, 2024.
Option C was the most popular choice, receiving 41.7% of the vote, while Option A received 34.9% and Option B received 23.3%.
With those results in mind, Baldwin recommended the school board select calendar Option C, and a decision on which calendar to set for the next school year is expected to be made at the next board meeting.
In other business, the school board:
- Approved the draft budget for the 2023-24 school year. Among the budget items discussed, Grayson County Schools Superintendent Doug Robinson reported that Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) revenue is down statewide for the next school year due to reduced attendance and an increased number of students not returning to public schools in recent years.
Entered into closed session to discuss Robinson’s future contract. The superintendent’s contract is up for renewal every four years, and Robinson’s current contract expires on June 30 of this year. Upon returning to regular session, it was reported that no formal action had been taken on this matter.
