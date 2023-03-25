Scott Travis Lashley, age 60, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at his residence.
He was born on Aug. 11, 1962 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late James Travis and Wilma Jean Powell Lashley.
He is survived by his daughter, Savannah Barrett (Joe), and step-daughter, Ariel Shamblin (Eric).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Ricky Armstrong officiating. Burial was in the Prewitt Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Sunday until time of services.
