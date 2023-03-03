Following up on a tip received last summer, local law enforcement and search & rescue personnel conducted a search last Friday for a Caneyville woman missing for nearly 10 years.
Despite the promising lead, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins announced this week that the search yielded no new information.
Caneyville mother Melvia Roarx, AKA Pooh Bear, was last seen near Richland Road in Caneyville on June 4, 2013. She was wearing a neon green spaghetti-strap top, blue jeans, and flip flops.
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has led the investigation into Roarx’s disappearance since that time, and Chaffins said one of his priorities since taking office as sheriff has been to locate her.
Taking part in last Friday’s search were GCSO deputies, Kentucky State Police personnel, and two K-9s named Malakai and Gypsy & their handlers. The group conducted a search of an area off Old Hartford Road in Caneyville.
This search stemmed from a tip from a Grayson County citizen received in June of 2022, according to Chaffins, who added that, in June, the search had to be cut short “due to the heat and humidity as we feared for the health and safety of the K-9, Malakai.”
Officials decided that a search would be conducted in the fall/winter of 2023 when foliage was down and weather conditions would be more conducive to the health of the K-9s, Chaffins said.
Also assisting in the search was UAS pilot and GCSO Special Deputy Blake Schroerlucke, who flew a drone over the area.
“The search did not yield any new information regarding the whereabouts of Melvia; however, we will not stop looking for her until she is found,” Chaffins said. “Melvia still has a father, sisters, children, aunts, uncles, and friends that love and miss her and want her found. Every time we search, her family calls me wanting to know if we found anything. I long for the day when we can tell them that we did. No family should have to go through life not knowing what happened to their loved one, and we will not stop looking for her until she is found.”
Anyone with information regarding the missing person case or the whereabouts of Roarx is encouraged to contact the GCSO at 270-259-3024. Those who provide information may remain anonymous.
“Please help bring Melvia home,” Chaffins said.
