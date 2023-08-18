Grayson County’s tennis community has had a great summer, with various camps promoting tennis and propelling the Grayson County High School tennis program to the next level.
GCHS Tennis Coach Sherry Vincent said the goal of the camps was to get kids on the court, where they were able to learn from professional tennis instructors Larry and Sue Kline.
Vincent and the Klines were pleased with the turnout and participation in the summer camps, and a number of upcoming fall camps were announced this week to continue the wave of momentum.
First, on Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., the GCHS tennis program will sponsor a free Fall Middle School Recruiting Camp for students in grades 6 through 8. Students who play a fall sport will be eligible to play spring tennis. On-site registration will be available for this camp. For more information, email Vincent at sherry.vincent@grayson.kyschools.us.
The following week, the Klines will host a Fall Tennis Camp on Sept. 18 through Sept. 21 from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. each day. There will also be on-site registration for this camp. For more information and registration fees, email larrykline@aol.com.
According to the United States Tennis Association (USTA), there has been a surge in tennis participation, and, in 2022, the number of players had risen to 23.6 million.
