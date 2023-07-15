By GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
The 22nd annual Shady Hollow 5-Person Golf Scramble is set for 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 22.
The team prizes will be as follows: First — $3,000; Second — $2,000; Third — $1,000.
Individual prizes will include nearest to the pin 1-18.
Prizes are based on 180 players, to which the field is limited.
The entry fee for the scramble is $175 per person with an optional calcutta available.
An 18-hole course, Shady Hollow Golf Course features 6,100 yards from the longest tees for a par of 71.
The course rating is 70.0 and it has a slope rating of 113 on Bermuda grass.
Designed by Stanley Ramsey, the Shady Hollow Golf Course opened in 1997.
Registration for the 22nd Annual Shady Hollow 5-Person Golf Scramble is available online at shadyhollowgolf.com.
For more information about the scramble, call Shady Hollow Golf Course (270-286-6165) or Brad Johnson (270-256-7964).
