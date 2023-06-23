Country music artist Elvie Shane and Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins have teamed up to raise money for a 12-year-old girl with leukemia.
On June 3, Chaffins and Shane sang karaoke to “County Roads” as they drove the roads where Shane was born and raised. The video was edited and released on June 15 by the sheriff and Leitchfield station K105.
Along with the karaoke, the video includes a 30-minute interview with Shane, as they discuss everything from his first time being in the front seat of a police cruiser, to addiction and growing up in Caneyville.
The video serves as a catalyst to raise money for 12-year-old Alexis, who has been battling leukemia for several months. She has received a bone marrow transplant and multiple other procedures since the diagnosis.
“This is part of my job where I step outside my regular duties as Sheriff,” Chaffins said. “I have a platform with a message that can reach many people, and I intend to use that platform to make an impact on this special girl. The courage and faith that Alexis and her mother have as they battle this is uplifting. Alexis can always be seen with her mom, smiling on social media and no doubt brings a smile to many knowing that she still has a rough road ahead of her. Our goal is to raise $10,000, with up to $5,000 to be matched by the GCSO and Leitchfield PD’s fund “Behind the Badge” for a total of $15,000 to go directly to Alexis to use for whatever she wishes. The video was released just over an hour ago and $8,000 has already been raised.”
Those wishing to donate via GoFundMe may visit Sheriff Norman Chaffins’ personal Facebook page, K105’s Facebook page, or view it on YouTube under “Traffic Stop Karaoke.” Click on the description to hit the link for the donation. Donations may also be mailed or dropped off at the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, located at 117 S. Main St., Leitchfield, KY 42754. Please make the check out to Behind the Badge with “Team Alexis” in the memo section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.