Shannon Lee Hockenbury, age 42, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at his home.
He was born on Sept. 18, 1980 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Garry Hockenbury and Delta Langley Hockenbury.
He is survived by his parents, Delta Langley, of Bowling Green, and Garry Hockenbury, of Big Clifty; and his children, Dakota Smallwood and Kayley Hockenbury. Shannon’s wife, Jade Mercer Hockenberry, of Leitchfield, also survives.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Tanya Marie Smallwood Hockenbury, and daughter, Sarah Hockenbury.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Billy Laslie officiating. Burial was in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Monday until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.