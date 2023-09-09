Sharon Gay Haycraft Meredith, age 78, of Clarkson, passed away Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at her residence.
She was born June 29, 1945, in Grayson County, to the late Carlie and Nora Kerr Haycraft. She was a former bus monitor, homemaker and a member of Sulphur Wells “Snap” Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James “Nuddy” Meredith; a son, James Rodney Meredith; a brother, Wymon Haycraft; and a brother-in-law, Freddy Brown.
Sharon is survived by a son, Greg (Sarah) Meredith; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Meredith; four grandchildren, McKenzie (Tyler), Nathan, Carson and Calyn; four great-grandchildren, Aubree, Bransyn, Eliza and Celia; a brother, Lanny (Judy) Haycraft; three sisters, Fayetta Brown, Ineida (Gene) Logsdon, and Marsha (Harold) Metcalfe; three sisters-in-law, Winona Vick, Sherry Haycraft and Pauleen Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
A joint funeral service for Sharon and her son, Rodney, was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at Sulphur Wells Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Chris Cann and Bro. Charles Larry Bell officiating. Burial followed in the Williams Cemetery in Clarkson.
Visitation was from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Rogers Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
