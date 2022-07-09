Sharon House Little, age 68, of Rineyville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
She was born on Dec. 5, 1953 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Guy T. and Myrtle Ruddell Rice House.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Little, and daughter, Katrina Little-Coffey, both of Rineyville.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her “mom and dad” who raised her, Howard and Cuba House.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Nathan Lowe officiating. Burial was in the Embrey Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
