Shawn Eugene Cooper, age 42, of Newburgh, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 2, 1979 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of Freida Howell White and the late Harold Eugene Cooper.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Freida and Gary White, of Evansville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Eugene Cooper.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Neafus Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. on Tuesday until time of service.
