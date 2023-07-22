Sherry Dale Logsdon Jeffries, age 67, of Clarkson, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born on Nov. 2, 1955 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky to the late Francis and Virginia Casey Logsdon.
Sherry is survived by her daughter, Mandy Jo Milliner Floyd (Barrett), and a son, Frankie Milliner.
No services are planned.
