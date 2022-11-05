Sherry Jean Foreman, age 58, of Milan, Indiana, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Scarlet Oaks Retirement Facility in Cincinnati, Ohio.
She was born on Dec. 16, 1963 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Eleanor Bratcher Minton Beasley and her late father, Buddy Minton.
She is survived by her daughters, Jessica Rusher (Brandon), Latisha Foreman and Crystal Stevens (Jess); and her mother, Eleanor Beasley.
She was preceded in death by her fathers, Buddy Minton and Reece Beasley.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the McCandless Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
