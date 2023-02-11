Sherry Lynn Nall, 58, of Millwood, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born on March 23, 1964 in Norfolk, Virginia, the daughter of the late Robert and Charlotte Logsdon Greene.
She is survived by her children, Joseph Collier (Brittany), of Big Clifty, Kentucky, Jennie Rouark (John), of Leitchfield, Kentucky, Jessica Fedor and Derrick Hooper, both of Ohio, and Markest Collier (Brandy), of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; Jamie Fox, with whom she shared a life and love for 29 years; and a step-son, Lee Fox, of Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. In keeping with her wishes, cremation followed.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.