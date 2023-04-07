For as long as Grayson County High School junior Landon Shiarella can remember, he’s been around Cougar baseball.
First, whenever his older brother, Hunter, played, he was there keeping a close eye on not only his brother, but what one day would be his future on the baseball diamond.
Now, he’s a starting right-fielder for the Cougars and is in his second year as a starter.
“Every year that he played I was pretty involved,” Shiarella said. “All the guys liked me and we all got along. It was fun.”
His brother graduated in 2017.
Shiarella said there was no doubt that one day he would be wearing the orange and navy of Grayson County.
Cougar head coach Jody Nutt said his brother “was a really good player for us” and that Landon is following along that same path.
“Landon is as advertised,” Nutt said. “He is an absolute pure hitter. Landon takes this game very serious. He takes a lot of pride in his approach at the plate.”
Putting in the extra work to get better has never been a concern for Shiarella. He says his family has an indoor facility at their home and he often can be found in there.
In the offseason, he said, it was common for him to be in the facility hitting and lifting weights five or six days a week.
“I’ve kind of always put in a lot of work in the offseason,” he said.
He’s also transitioning from playing first base and being a designated hitter to playing in the outfield. He said he had played first base “pretty much all my life.”
“I played some outfield as a kid,” he said. “I just try and stay focused, that’s my main thing. It’s easy to get off track in the outfield, and, when that happens, it’s easy to just let a ball go past you or bobble one, so you’ve got to stay focused.”
Nutt said Shiarella has made a nice transition to the outfield.
“He’s a pleasure to coach,” Nutt said. “He’s the ultimate teammate.”
Before the season started, Nutt said he met with Shiarella and he set a goal to bat .450. Nutt said he’s capable of hitting for that high of an average, but he didn’t want him putting too much pressure on himself.
Last season, Shiarella batted .333 with 21 hits and 15 runs scored.
Early in the season, he said he’s off to a “slow start.”
“It’s not bad. I just have to find myself at the plate, but I’m going to get there,” he said.
He said he needs to work on his timing and seeing the ball and more off-speed pitches.
“It just comes with time,” the left-handed hitting Shiarella said.
Shiarella says he doesn’t plan to play college baseball and just wants to enjoy his high-school baseball experience.
He said he and his teammates are hoping for a bounce-back season after going 7-17 last year. Through seven games this season, the Cougars were 3-4.
“It’s very important and we need to bounce back,” he said. “Last year was kind of rough, but I think we can bounce back.”
For now, Shiarella will keep working on his game with his team-first approach with hopes of turning the Cougars around.
“It’s fun and I like to do my best and hopefully carry the family name with pride,” he said.
