Junior Landon Shiarella has been named the ESPN Owensboro St. Camillus Urgent Care Grayson County Player of the Week.
A leader for Grayson County in the 2023 high school baseball season, Shiarella earned the weekly honor on Saturday, April 8.
Shiarella delivered four hits (one triple), six RBIs and three runs during his award-winning week.
Among the most talented high school baseball players in the 3rd Region, Shiarella excels offensively and defensively. The junior is poised to lead Grayson County into the second half of the 2023 high school baseball season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.