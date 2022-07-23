Shirlene Fields Willis, age 71, of Clarkson, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin.
She was born May 13, 1951, in Elizabethtown to the late Clarence and Pangie Hornback Fields.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Renzil Willis, and a daughter, Katrina Kay Willis.
Shirlene is survived by three sons, Josh Willis (Amanda), Jason Willis and Timmy Willis (Holly); and a daughter, Ciara Lynn Willis.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. (CDT) Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Olive Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Sonora. Burial will follow in the New Lone Oak Cemetery.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CDT) Friday at the Rogers-Oller Funeral Home and will also be after 9 a.m. (CDT) Saturday at the church.
