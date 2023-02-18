Shirley Ann Weedman, age 78, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
She was born on Dec. 15, 1944 in Edmonson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Loyd Carroll and Homa Brooks Carroll.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing, her flowers, and crocheting. She was an excellent cook and a spotless housekeeper. She loved to listen to music, especially Marty Stuart and the Gaithers. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the highlight of her life, as she always enjoyed spending time with them. She married her late husband, Henry Wallace Weedman, on Sept. 30, 1961. She was a member of Greenwood United Baptist Church in Louisville.
She is survived by her children, Robin Ann Weedman, Rhoda Jean Mudd (Bruce) and Alan Wade Weedman (Melinda); three grandchildren, Todd Weedman, Terance Weedman and Chad Cooper; nine great-grandchildren, Jackson Weedman, Emma Kate Cooper, Ryder Weedman, Eli Cooper, Sawyer Black, Jagger Weedman, Jhett Weedman, Deliah Weedman and Nova Lee Weedman; brother, Shelby Carroll (Carolyn); and sisters-in-law, Katy Cook, Erma Dodson, Wilma Whitehead and Wanda Weedman. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Wallace Weedman, and her sister, Thelma Ray Carroll.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Jerry Weedman officiating. Burial was in the Si Hughes Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
