Shirley B. Haycraft, age 78, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, wife of the late Carlos Haycraft, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Hospital in Leitchfield. She was born on April 21, 1944 in Greensboro, Pennsylvania.
She is survived by her step-son, Jawania Haycraft, Sr. (Anita), of Radcliff, Kentucky.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Thursday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.