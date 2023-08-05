Shirley Embry, age 66, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2023 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on March 10, 1957 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Herman Embry and Velma Willis Maxwell.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Peggy Hash Embry, of Leitchfield, and two daughters, Kelly Woosley (Larry), of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and Tammy Embry, of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.