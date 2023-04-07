Shirley Fay Johnson Cain, aged 94, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Magnolia Village in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was born March 25, 1929 in Grayson County, Kentucky to Claud Arthur Johnson and Janie VanMeter Johnson. Shirley graduated Salutatorian from Clarkson High School in 1949 and from the Louisville General Hospital (now the University of Louisville) in 1953. Over the next 35 years, she worked as an Operating Room Supervisor in Princeton, Illinois, Charge Nurse of the recovery room at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Staff Nurse at Leitchfield War Memorial Hospital, Staff Nurse then Supervisor and Nursing Supervisor of the Grayson County Health Department, and, after “retirement” in 1988, at the Hardin Memorial Hospital in pediatrics and Grayson County Health Department part-time.
While administrator of the health department, Shirley helped form the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, which included eight counties, and served as the Program Coordinator of the “Crippled Children’s” program, recruited clinicians who were certified to conduct clinics, establish clinics for the eight-county area, and was Case Manager for about 400 children. She eventually became Director of Nursing Services for the district before returning to Grayson County to work as Clinical Director until her 1988 retirement.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her youngest son, Dennis Cain; three sisters, Corene Johnson Logsdon, Geraldine Johnson Haycraft, and Ernestine Johnson Sego; and five brothers, Eugene Bryan Johnson, Kenneth Lee Johnson, William Alex Johnson, James Farrell Johnson, and Arthur Johnson.
She is survived by her oldest son, Ronald Cain, of Kingston, Tennessee; son-in-law, Wayne McGregor, of Bowling Green; daughter-in-law, Susan Cain, of Kingston; three granddaughters, Sarah Cavins, of Menlo Park, California, Devan McGregor, of Bowling Green, and Megan Blakely, of Naples, Italy; one grandson, Jasten Hillard, of Bowling Green; three great-grandsons, and many nieces and nephews. Surviving siblings are Annalee Johnson Watson, of Louisville, and Roy Owen Johnson, of Corrigan, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday April 8, 2023 at Rogers Funeral Home in Clarkson with Bro. Chessie Shartzer officiating. Burial will follow in the Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 7 and will also be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org)
